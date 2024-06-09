Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $215,000 in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 15,425.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autoliv Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALV opened at $119.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.21 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.72.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ALV. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

