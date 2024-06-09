Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $941,000 in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALFFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,762 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,681,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,861,000 after buying an additional 2,141,134 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,650,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7,665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,572,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,943 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,427,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,595,000 after acquiring an additional 982,848 shares during the period.

BATS:CALF opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

