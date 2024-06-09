Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $764,000 Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RNR opened at $227.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $174.22 and a 1-year high of $239.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.85.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

