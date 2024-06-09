Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $114,207,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,982,000 after buying an additional 2,702,457 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,061,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,333,000 after buying an additional 1,092,922 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $20,741,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,160,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,279,000 after buying an additional 428,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,553.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

XRAY opened at $27.69 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

See Also

