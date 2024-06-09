Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Argus lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $99.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.