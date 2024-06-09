Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,171 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ES. Argus dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $74.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of -49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

