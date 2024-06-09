Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,196 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 38,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $146.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $156.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on M&T Bank from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on M&T Bank

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,359 shares of company stock worth $19,475,472. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.