Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,248 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Centene by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 327,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,298,000 after acquiring an additional 112,605 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 305,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,350 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Centene by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,215,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,239,000 after acquiring an additional 231,931 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Centene by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,320,000 after acquiring an additional 51,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Price Performance

CNC stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Baird R W raised shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.93.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

