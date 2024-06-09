Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,253 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,515 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.30 and a 200-day moving average of $151.91. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

