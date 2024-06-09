Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,450 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,837 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $120.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.34 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.38. The stock has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.09.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

