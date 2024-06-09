Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,450 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 57.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

View Our Latest Report on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

FNF opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.