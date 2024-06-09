Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,985 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Allstate by 46.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,095 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Allstate by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,907,000 after purchasing an additional 77,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allstate by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,396,000 after purchasing an additional 536,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,629,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.59.

Allstate Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $165.06 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.52 and its 200 day moving average is $157.75.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.