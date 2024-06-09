Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 3,076 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $203,000. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 89.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 29.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,379 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,194.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,194.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,897 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,807. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $301.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.53 and a 200-day moving average of $303.49. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.17 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

