Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 3,692 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.6 %

CG opened at $40.68 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CG. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

