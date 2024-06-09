Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 3,977 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HP by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in HP by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.52.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

