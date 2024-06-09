Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 437 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 793,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 17,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,755 shares of company stock worth $9,189,791. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $151.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.85. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $102.94 and a 1-year high of $164.43. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

