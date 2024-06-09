Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 484 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $21,499,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,231.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SAM opened at $291.53 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.40 and a 1 year high of $395.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.24.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.00.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

