Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 6,900 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBI. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at $42,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $5.18 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

