Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,229,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,997 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.00% of Equifax worth $303,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Equifax Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE EFX opened at $233.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.21. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282 over the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

