Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,277,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,180,088 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $261,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 11.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 128,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.41.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

