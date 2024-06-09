essensys (LON:ESYS) Shares Up 12%

Shares of essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report) shot up 12% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.36). 353,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 185,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.76. The company has a market cap of £18.12 million, a P/E ratio of -164.71 and a beta of 0.57.

essensys plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of mission-critical software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the flexible workspace segment of the commercial real estate industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company offers essensys platform, a software that automates and simplifies the management of occupiers, spaces, and services; essensys Cloud, a smart building connectivity delivered across secure and private network; and Operate, a contract management, billing, and invoicing software.

