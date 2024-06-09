ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0502 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Price Performance
Shares of MVRL opened at $16.67 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Company Profile
