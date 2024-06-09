ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous dividend of $0.05.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Price Performance

NYSEARCA PFFL opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

Get ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN alerts:

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged Preferred Stock Index ETN (PFFL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Preferred Stock ETF index. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a market-value-selected and -weighted index of preferred securities from various issuers. PFFL was launched on Sep 25, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.