ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous dividend of $0.05.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Price Performance
NYSEARCA PFFL opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.