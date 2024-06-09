ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:HDLB)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0504 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:HDLB opened at $11.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $12.50.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Company Profile
