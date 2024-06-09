Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.16

Shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.16 and traded as high as C$14.88. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.84, with a volume of 12,051 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Evertz Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.03. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of C$135.28 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 1.0949555 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evertz Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

