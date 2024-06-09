Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading Down 6% on Insider Selling

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.65. 211,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 605,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Specifically, insider David Moatazedi sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $204,168.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,567,721.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $204,168.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,567,721.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rui Avelar sold 27,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $384,233.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,406 shares of company stock worth $2,934,339 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The company has a market cap of $731.79 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $59.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evolus during the third quarter valued at $357,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Evolus by 24.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Evolus by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Evolus during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Evolus by 18.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

