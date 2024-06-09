Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 308 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 72,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 41,007 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 39,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 32,530 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $296.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.57. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.32 and a 1 year high of $329.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $243,892.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,008.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total value of $5,383,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $243,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,008.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,368 shares of company stock valued at $119,728,043 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

