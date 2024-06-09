Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,777 iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYR. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $86.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $92.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.