Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,196,000 after purchasing an additional 65,881 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 853,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 71,660 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 816,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 179,132 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 49,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 217,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 64,574 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $27.11.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

