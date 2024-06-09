Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

