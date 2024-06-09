Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $290,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,709,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RSPC opened at $29.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (RSPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. RSPC was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

