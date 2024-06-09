Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $292,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $1,114,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $317.86 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.03 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.74.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

