Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.66. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $66.13.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

