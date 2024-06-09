Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 121 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

