Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,197.4% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,374,894 shares of company stock worth $413,597,314. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

View Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.