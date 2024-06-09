Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,142,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,378 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $272,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 88,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $125.47 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $107.03 and a one year high of $131.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.28.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.