Fair Oaks Income (LON:FA17) Shares Down 5.3%

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.54 ($0.01). Approximately 20,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 16,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.57 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of £289,332.00 and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.57.

Fair Oaks Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. Fair Oaks Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

Fair Oaks Income Company Profile

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

