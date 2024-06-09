FCF International Quality ETF Announces Dividend of $0.26 (BATS:TTAI)

FCF International Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2636 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.
FCF International Quality ETF Stock Performance
TTAI opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30. FCF International Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $29.03.
FCF International Quality ETF Company Profile
