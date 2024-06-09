FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1097 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

FCF US Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCF US Quality ETF stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.96. FCF US Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day moving average of $58.12.

About FCF US Quality ETF

The FCF US Quality ETF (TTAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund aims to outperform a broad US equity index. The actively-managed fund selects stocks based on strong free cash flow and ESG rankings. TTAC was launched on Sep 28, 2016 and is managed by FCF Advisors.

