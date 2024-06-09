FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1097 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.
FCF US Quality ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FCF US Quality ETF stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.96. FCF US Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day moving average of $58.12.
About FCF US Quality ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FCF US Quality ETF
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for FCF US Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCF US Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.