FD Technologies (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Trading 6.1% Higher

FD Technologies plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$17.03 and last traded at C$16.55. 900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.60.
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.48.
FD Technologies Company Profile
FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.
