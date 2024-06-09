FD Technologies (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Trading 6.1% Higher

FD Technologies plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$17.03 and last traded at C$16.55. 900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.60.

FD Technologies Trading Up 6.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.48.

FD Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.