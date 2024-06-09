Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,979 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ferroglobe worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 12,965.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 70.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of GSM opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.89. Ferroglobe PLC has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

