Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628,777 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $121,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 344.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 234,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 182,134 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,176,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $44.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.12. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.21.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.