Filtronic (LON:FTC) Shares Down 8.3%

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 65.10 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 65.10 ($0.83). 1,214,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,007,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.91).

Filtronic Trading Down 4.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.15. The company has a market capitalization of £146.56 million, a PE ratio of 1,695.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Insider Activity at Filtronic

In related news, insider Michael Tyerman sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47), for a total transaction of £6,105 ($7,821.91). Company insiders own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

About Filtronic

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space markets. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band active diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

