Financial Comparison: Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) & HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX)

Humacyte and HilleVax are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.7% of Humacyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of HilleVax shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Humacyte shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.1% of HilleVax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Humacyte and HilleVax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humacyte 0 1 3 0 2.75 HilleVax 0 0 4 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Humacyte presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.04%. HilleVax has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.18%. Given HilleVax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HilleVax is more favorable than Humacyte.

Humacyte has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HilleVax has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Humacyte and HilleVax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humacyte $1.57 million 551.41 -$110.78 million ($1.00) -7.27 HilleVax N/A N/A -$123.57 million ($3.30) -4.10

Humacyte has higher revenue and earnings than HilleVax. Humacyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HilleVax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Humacyte and HilleVax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humacyte N/A -306.81% -69.64% HilleVax N/A -56.18% -43.75%

Summary

HilleVax beats Humacyte on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. It is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; pediatric heart surgery; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as for the delivery of cellular therapy, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc. and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc. in February 2021. HilleVax, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

