Financial Contrast: Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) vs. BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT)

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) and BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTC Digital has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cipher Mining and BTC Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 1 5 0 2.83 BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Cipher Mining currently has a consensus target price of $5.58, indicating a potential upside of 38.54%. Given Cipher Mining’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than BTC Digital.

This table compares Cipher Mining and BTC Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining 13.54% 4.66% 3.99% BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cipher Mining and BTC Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $126.84 million 9.85 -$25.78 million $0.06 67.18 BTC Digital $11.83 million 0.38 -$2.82 million N/A N/A

BTC Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cipher Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of BTC Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cipher Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cipher Mining beats BTC Digital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

About BTC Digital

(Get Free Report)

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

