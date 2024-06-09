Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.46

Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.46 and traded as high as $41.71. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $41.47, with a volume of 42,270,352 shares trading hands.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,130,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,070,764,000 after buying an additional 22,835,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,244,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,909,000 after buying an additional 11,040,358 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $300,800,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,842,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,674,000 after buying an additional 6,784,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,680,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,889,000 after buying an additional 5,848,028 shares in the last quarter.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

