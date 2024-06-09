First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 415 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $180,039,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 756.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,046,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 189,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3,091.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,176,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,829.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,022. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,688.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.84. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,181.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1,810.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,680.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,552.44.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.