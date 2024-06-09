First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $697,000.

Shares of CIBR opened at $53.82 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

