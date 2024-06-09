Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Fluor Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FLR stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.34. Fluor has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,731,000 after purchasing an additional 98,381 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 385.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 188,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 149,990 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fluor by 36.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

