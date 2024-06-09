Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Receives $219.87 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.87.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLUT. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of FLUT opened at $191.55 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.86 and a 200-day moving average of $152.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

